Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 7,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 186,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

