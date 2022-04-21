Critical Comparison: International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) & Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of International Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Stem Cell and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell -12.53% N/A -29.01% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Stem Cell and Alterity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $7.18 million 0.59 -$900,000.00 ($0.11) -4.80 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 5.51 -$11.44 million N/A N/A

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

International Stem Cell has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Stem Cell and Alterity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.21%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats International Stem Cell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing PBT2 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

