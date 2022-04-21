Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.68. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.08.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.24. 17,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $182.66.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

