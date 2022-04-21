Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006812 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00249142 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $113.06 or 0.00274346 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

