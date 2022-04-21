Cryptex Finance (CTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125,245.00

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $125,245.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.05 or 0.00014186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00033459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00104749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,962,553 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.