CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $197,741.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 6% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $197,741.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,762.51 or 0.99902273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00264643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00057671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00021850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

