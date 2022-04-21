Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 9.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 41,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,472,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

