DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Cowen

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of DRIO opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

