Datamine Market Capitalization Hits $142,768.40 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $142,768.40 and approximately $218.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.34 or 0.00267473 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.43 or 0.01802712 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 229% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,220,435 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.