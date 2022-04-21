DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE DCP opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

