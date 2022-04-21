DEEPSPACE Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $9,392.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.83 or 0.07364856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,633.73 or 1.01381828 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035481 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

