DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $511,219.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $511,219.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.81 or 0.07325508 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,428.39 or 1.00059843 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035629 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,497,831 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

