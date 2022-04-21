Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 578 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 290,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.86. 25,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,725. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

