Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.50 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

