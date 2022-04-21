Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 1.6%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 1,292,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,067,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 25.00, a current ratio of 25.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.18 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Deltic Energy Company Profile (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.