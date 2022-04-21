Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $322,313.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $322,313.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.07349768 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.95 or 0.99805317 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035779 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 465,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,286,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

