Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $146.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $148.38.

Clorox stock opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

