Dev Protocol Price Tops $1.01 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $10,082.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00142421 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

