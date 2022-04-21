DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $28.65 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. DEXTools has a total market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $200,350.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00104315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,085,483 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

