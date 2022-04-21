DinoX 24 Hour Volume Hits $665,994.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, DinoX has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One DinoX coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. DinoX has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $665,994.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.08 or 0.07345708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,806.64 or 0.99981991 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035981 BTC.

DinoX Coin Profile

DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DinoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.