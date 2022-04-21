Dock Price Tops $0.0374 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Dock has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $28.60 million and $2.08 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 763,689,220 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

