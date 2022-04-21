Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.16. 2,179,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.50.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.