Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $17,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.84. 38,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,015. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.59. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

