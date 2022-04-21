Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

NYSE:DOV opened at $155.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover has a 12 month low of $142.92 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

