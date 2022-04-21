DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.12 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

