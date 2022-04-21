DT Investment Partners LLC Has $380,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.53.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $14.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,152,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,283,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

