DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

