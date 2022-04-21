DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,969,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $482.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.