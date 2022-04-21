Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:DUK opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.76.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

