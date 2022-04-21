Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.42. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 7.59.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
Further Reading
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.