DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

