Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.62. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $128.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,699. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.77. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

