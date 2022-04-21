Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Head to Head Comparison

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edap Tms and Electromed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $51.94 million 4.65 $830,000.00 $0.01 725.73 Electromed $35.76 million 3.07 $2.36 million $0.22 58.41

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edap Tms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 1.51% 1.53% 0.95% Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Edap Tms and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.32%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Electromed.

Summary

Electromed beats Edap Tms on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution. The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

