Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

EIX stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

