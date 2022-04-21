eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.95 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.95 ($0.16). Approximately 244,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 522,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £40.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.19.

About eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

