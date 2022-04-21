Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of EGO opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $18,508,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

