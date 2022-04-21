Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

NYSE:LLY opened at $292.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

