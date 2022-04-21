Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 12,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,195,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

About Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.