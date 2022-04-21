Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ESRT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 935,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $978,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

