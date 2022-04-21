Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.75. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 22,495 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

