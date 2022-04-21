ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,434. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.