Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$707.11.

TSE:EDV opened at C$33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.56. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$25.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.57%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.