Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 138,861 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $69,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.72 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

