Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,446 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of HCA Healthcare worth $147,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $275.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.