Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,394 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $141,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

