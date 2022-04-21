Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Progressive worth $67,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

