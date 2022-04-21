Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of First Republic Bank worth $70,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.67.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

