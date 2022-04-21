Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,890 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Gartner worth $62,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Shares of IT stock opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.48 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

