Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $61,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

