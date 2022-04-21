Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $176,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

